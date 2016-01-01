Inter, Ausilio warns Chelsea and Real Madrid over Icardi release clause

Inter’s director of spot Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport a few minutes ahead of the nerazzurri Serie A clash to Cagliari.



“It will be tough game, they have nine points in the last four game. We are playing in a great stadium, a small jewel, there is an amazing atmosphere here.”



Inter star Mauro Icardi has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid with the Argentinean who has a € 110 million release clause that can be activated by foreign clubs: “Icardi wants to stay at Inter for very long time, we have a long-term project with him and figures prove we made a good investment when we signed him. There is no reason to add a new release clause, he wants to stay here.”



“We can only extend new contracts for a maximum of five years, it means we’ll sign many contract renewals. Napoli? That away game was important for us. We have loto f self confidence now, the players have understood what the manager wants from them.”

