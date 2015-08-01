Manchester United hopeful Matteo Darmian is back in Inter’s sights, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Signed for a steep

€

18 million last summer, the 27-year-old has only made 31 Premier League starts since, despite a major injury to rival Luke Shaw.

This season, the left-back position at Old Trafford has been contended by three players, Darmian’s six starts level with Luke Shaw’s, Daley Blind taking seven.

The Dutchman is playing well, starting against both Sunderland and Middlesbrough over the Christmas period, and scoring a beauty against the former in a 3-1 win.

A polyvalent player, Darmian’s chances of playing at right-back have been dealt a severe blow by Antonio Valencia’s strong performances, the Ecuadorian playing 15 games at the position to Darmian’s one.

One of the best fullbacks in Serie A before moving to Manchester United, the Italian international would help Inter at left-back, with one of Yuto Nagatomo, Senna Miangue and Davide Santon set to leave - the three barely playing under new boss Stefano Pioli.