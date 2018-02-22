Inter back in the race for Lyon midfielder

Serie A giants Inter Milan are back in the hunt to sign Amiens midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is currently on loan at Lyon, CalcioMercato understand.



The 21-year-old Ndombele is a central midfielder by trade and joined Lyon on loan from Amiens this past summer. Since joining the club though, the Frenchman has impressed for Lyon. A regular in midfield, Ndombele has appeared 24 times in the Ligue 1, assisting four times.



CalcioMercato understand that while Inter were after Ndombele this past summer before he joined Lyon, the nerazzurri are now back in for the midfielder. Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio really like the box to box midfielder and Inter will watch him for the next few weeks to ascertain whether to make an offer or not.



It is understood that Lyon owner Jean Michel Aulas is close to striking a 12 million euros deal with Amiens for the permanent signing of Ndombele. Inter haven't given up on the chase and AC Milan too are keeping a close eye on the midfielder but cannot make an offer because of financial restrictions.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)