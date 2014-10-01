Inter and Milan ready to battle it out for Cagliari youngster

Suning's plan is clear, invest money on some top players and also invest in Italian youth players too as they are looking to build a strong Inter team.



BARELLA IS AN IDEA - Nicolo Barella of Cagliari is a player that Inter like a lot as they have been watching him closely. According to Calciomercato.com, Ausilio and Capozucca have already had discussions concerning Barella but Cagliari still aren't sure what they want to do with the youngster. Cagliari have recently closed a deal with Inter for Senna Miangue as they also have their eyes on George Puscas (who is currently playing with Benevento). It is possible that Puscas might be included in a potential deal between both clubs.



INTER AREN'T THE ONLY ONES - Inter aren't the only Serie A squad who has interest in Berella as Milan also like the player. Mirabelli (Milan's future sporting director) also spoke with Capozucca about the youngster's situation. Barella's future is still in doubt as Milan and Inter are ready for a summer transfer derby.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)