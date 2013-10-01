Inter are hot on Kostas Manolas, but won’t match Roma’s

45 million fee for the Greek international.

The Arsenal, PSG and Chelsea target is one of Italy’s best defenders, and is seen by Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio as the solution at the centre of the defence.

The problem, however, is that Roma are asking for a price that he considers to be too high. Especially when Roma need to sell to balance the books, and Manolas himself absolutely wants to leave the capital.

Time may be Inter’s biggest ally in this situation, then. The Nerazzurri also have Stef De Vrij on the backburner, the Dutchman coming off a strong season with Lazio, albeit one who saw last season go up in smoke because of injury.

One consolation for Inter is that a reputed transfer expert believes that Manolas will leave anyway.

“I see him leaving Roma at the end of the season,” transfer expert

“I think he will be the only player to leave Roma at the end of the season”.