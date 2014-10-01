Inter owners The Suning Group have identified the future of their squad; preferably Italian’s but not necessarily. Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has several names in the viewfinder and one of them is young Bayer Leverkusen full-back Benjamin Henrichs.

His versatility at being able to play out wide of in the centre of the back-line, has already seen him clock up 40 appearances for the Bundesliga side and he certainly looks to have a sparkling career ahead of him.





The Nerazzurri have had the player under close scrutiny for some time now and reports in Italy suggest that a summer move now looks likely. Leverkusen for their part, are aware of the supreme talent they have at their disposal and will not release the player without a fight.

Inter has already spoken to his entourage and look set to table a €15 million bid for the player who has a current contract in Germany until 2020. A word of warning for the Italian’s however; Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested which may cause his current employer to raise the asking price.