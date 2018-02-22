Inter-Benevento 2-0, tops and flops: Rafinha and Perisic fail to impress
24 February at 23:05Inter beat Inter 2-0 thanks to goal courtesy of Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia. Check out the tops and flops of the game picked by our reporter in San Siro Pasquale Guarro.
TOP:
Brignola (Benevento) 7/10: He creates troubles to Inter defence and provides a brilliant assist for Coda who wastes a good chance. Bright future ahead of him.
Skriniar (Inter) 7/10: Scores his fourth league goal and provides a positive performance at the bac.
Ranocchia (Inter) 7/10: He does make some mistakes sometimes but he also finds the net of the goal with a brilliant header.
FLOPS
Rafinha (Inter) 5/10: Not fit yet. He starts the game but fails to impress. Spalletti takes him out after the hour mark.
Perisic (Inter) 4.5/10 Another disappointing night for the Croatian who fails to create any sort of troubles. Does he have already his mind set on the World Cup?
Viola 5/10 Leaves his team with ten men in the second half.
Letizia 5/10: Poor man marking that allows Skriniar to score the opener.
Go to comments