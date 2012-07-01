Inter look to have failed in their pursuit of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. The German international, who has struggled since his arrival in North London last summer, looked set to be making a move away from the club this summer but his father, who is also his agent has revealed that his son will not be leaving The Gunners in this window.



Mustafi's father: "I am his agent and I'm sitting here relaxing at home. Nothing will happen today." pic.twitter.com/prF1VXhjxk — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 31, 2017



He claimed this morning that; “I am his agent and I'm sitting here relaxing at home. Nothing will happen today." This also seems to back up Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini who claimed that their failure to land Mustafi will end their activity in the transfer market this summer.

The Nerazzurri were also linked with Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala but reports from the UK this morning claim that the 26-year-old could be heading to either West Bromwich Albion or Crystal Palace before the 11pm deadline.