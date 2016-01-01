MURILLO UNBELIEVABLE BYCICLE KICK pic.twitter.com/dmcpHkzbRG — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 17, 2017

It's been a frustrating season for Inter defender Jeison Murillo.It looks like he's on his way to turning things around, however, the Colombian scoring a sensation goal in tonight's Coppa Italia game against Bologna. have opened the scoring with a sensational bicycle kick.The Colombian defender, 24, hasn't had the easiest of campaigns so far, being flagged up for making a number of defensive mistakes.