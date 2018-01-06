Javier Pastore looks like he is on his way out of PSG,

Despite denials both from his agent and Pastore himself, Le Parisien published a bombshell today, explaining that the 28-year-old has told team-mates that he wants to leave PSG.

Pastore was five days late to return to training after the Christmas holidays, news which some downplayed, reminding us that Edinson Cavani was also late.

But the well-informed French paper says that Pastore, formerly of Palermo, justified his delay to his team-mates by revealing that it was related to his desire to play elsewhere.

He has been linked to Inter, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, saying in a December interview that his agent had spoken to Inter, a club that he “liked”.

This certainly allows us to see his latest declarations in a new light, Pastore telling Yahoo yesterday that he

“I was the first to believe in the club’s project and they believed in me, I was and I always will be faithful to PSG. I won’t change.”

“will never do anything bad to the club, it’s like my own family. I had personal issues to deal with.