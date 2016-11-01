Stefano #Pioli is in China with sporting director Piero #Ausilio to meet with #Suning top brass #FCIM — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) 27 dicembre 2016

Inter boss Stefano Pioli is flying to China alongside the club’s director of sport Piero Ausilio to lay out transfer plans for the incoming January transfer window.Inter have announced the trip of their boss and DS through their official Twitter account.and this will be their first meeting in the Far East. Pioli will not be in charge of the training session scheduled for the 29of December as he will return to Milan the following day.Inter’s priority is signing a new playmaker and Liverpool midfieldertops their transfer shortlist. The Brazilian has already found agreement with Inter, but the Serie A giants are still waiting for Jurgen Klopp to give the talented playmaker green light to move to the Meazza hierarchy.The nerazzurri can only sign players on loan or on a free transfer in January in order to stick to FFP rules. Ausilio and Pioli are ready to discuss the club’s transfer strategies with Inter new owners in the next few days.