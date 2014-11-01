Inter boss Luciano Spalletti warns Man Utd over Perisic

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on the eve of the nerazzurri friendly game against Chelsea. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on the Perisic situation and his answer was definitely no good news for Manchester United who are long time admirers of the Croatian star.



“Everybody knows there was a negotiation but [as far as I am concerned] Perisic’s move is off now. It is now complicated to replace him with another player and that’s why I will firmly go against his sale”, Spalletti said.



“I think there are a few clubs who have more chances to win the Scudetto than us. AC Milan can be contenders as well because they’ve done an important transfer campaign. Juventus, Napoli and Roma won’t make it easy for AC Milan but they can still do it because they have a good and prepared manager.”



“I’m happy to have joined Inter. I don’t care if they wanted to sign Conte. I had contact with other clubs too, but when Inter called me I had no doubts. The rest is useless.”



“Icardi? Mauro will train with the rest of the team starting from next week, provided that there won’t be complications.”

