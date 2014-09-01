Inter Milan have today broke with tradition announcing that they have signed a deal with betting giant Bwin until 2020. The company will become a top sponsor of the Nerazzurri with their logo adoring the electronic boards around the San Siro pitch.



This choice of sponsor by owners Suning is in complete contrast to the views of former patron Massio Moratti who refused to have any involvement with betting companies. However, the Chinese believe that a partnership such as this will bring much welcome revenue into the club and help them to continue to strengthen the squad as they look to get back to the top of Italian football.



The Nerazzurri announced the deal on their official website with Bwin’s Moreno Marasco stating that;

"We are proud to announce this partnership with Inter. bwin has historically always supported and sponsored those clubs that have entered the Olympus of international football. We consider it a privilege to have been chosen by Inter as the first partner in our product category. This collaboration highlights our closeness to the world of sport and its values. After these first two matchdays in the league we believe that this year's season will be sparkling and we will be happy to live it alongside a team like Inter."