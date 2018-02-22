Inter-Cagliari 4-0, here are the Cm.com players ratings

Inter Milan played against Cagliari today and the nerazzurri got back to winning ways as they won by a 4-0 score line. In the end, Joao Cancelo, Mauro Icardi, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic got the goals for Luciano Spalletti's club as they temporarily leap frogged Lazio and Roma (who play tomorrow). This was a must win game for Inter as you can view our Calciomercato.com players ratings bellow.



Here are our players ratings for tonight's lone Serie A game (Inter-Cagliari 4-0 Full time):



Inter Milan: Handanovic (6.5), Cancelo (8), Skriniar (7), Miranda (7.5), D'Ambrosio (7),Perisic (8,5), Brozovic (9), Gagliardini (6.5), Karamoh (7.5), Rafinha (8.5), Icardi (8.5). Spalletti (8).



Subs: Ranocchia (6), Candreva (6), Valero (6.5)



Cagliari: Cragno (6.5), Andreolli (6), Romagna (5.5), Castan (6), Giannetti (6), Ionita (6), Padoin (5.5), Mangue (6), Cossu (6), Ceter (6), Sau (5.5). Diego Lopez (5.5).



Subs: Caligara (6), Farago (5.5), Lykogiannis (6).



Tops: Icardi, Brozovic, Perisic, Rafinha



Flops: Romagna, Sau

​

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)