Inter, Cambiasso: ‘Perišić’s goal more important than Icardi’s’
19 March at 17:20During an interview with Sky Sport, former Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso spoke about the Nerazzurri’s convincing 5-0 victory over Sampdoria yesterday afternoon. He also explained why Ivan Perišić’s return to goalscoring form could prove crucial for Luciano Spalletti’s side. Here is what he had to say:
“Icardi’s four goals were vital, but I am of the opinion that, for Inter, Perišić’s goal was more important. It could allow him to finally rediscover his best form after a period in which he offered very little.
“We never lost Mauro – he was injured – while the team missed Perišić’s quality a lot. Brozović and Gagliardini did very well in midfield, but Spalletti’s task must be to ensure that he always finds the right combination in each match. We must also see the best of Vecino, and the best of Borja Valero.
“Inter must face Juventus with a similar approach to that which they used against Napoli. Brozović? Now he must find consistency in his play. He should try to play ten games at a high level. He has played well twice now.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
