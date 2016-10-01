Inter can loan Liverpool striker Sturridge

Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia report news that somewhat contradict previous reports coming from the United Kingdom that Premier League outfit Liverpool are only interested in a definite sale of English international attacker Daniel Sturridge to Inter.



According to the report, Inter spoke with representatives of Liverpool and during these talks the Merseyside club expressed being open to allowing the former Manchester City and Chelsea player to join the Nerazzurri on a dry loan with an option to make the transfer permanent.



Sky Sport Italia reports further that Sturridge is not a priority for Inter but is more seen as a possible opportunity as a back up to Eder or in order to have a back-up winger.



In conclusion Sky Sport Italia reports that it remains to be seen what Jurgen Klopp’s club want as reimbursement for the loan for the player who has not played since December 6th due to an injury and has scored thrice in 14 matches across all competitions this season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)