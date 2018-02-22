Inter can sign Barcelona’s Rafinha on a permanent deal but only on one condition
11 April at 14:40Inter want to sign Barcelona loanee star Rafinha on a permanent deal. Reports in Italy claim the Serie A giants want to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.
The nerazurri, however, can only sign the player on one condition. Inter, in fact, have a € 35 million option to buy but will only accept to take the player to the San Siro on a permanent basis if Barcelona cut the player’s price-tag.
Inter also want to sign Cancelo from Valencia on a permanent deal as they are happy with the performances of both players this season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport Barcelona could accept Inter’s request to lower Rafinha’s price-tag. The two parties will soon meet to discuss the permanent transfer of the Brazilian attacking midfielder who has been impressive since joining the San Siro hierarchy on loan this past January.
Rafinha had been struggling due to several injuries before his arrival in Italy but is now 100% fit and Inter want to have him with them also in the 2018/19 campaign.
