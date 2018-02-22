Inter: Cancelo responds to Spalletti criticism

Joao Cancelo admits he prefers playing on the right-hand side but insists he will play wherever Inter boss Luciano Spalletti wants him.



Spalletti suggested Cancelo was unhappy with being switched to the left for the second half of Inter’s goalless draw with Napoli on Sunday, but the Portuguese made it clear he was “always available to the Coach”.



“I prefer to play on the right, but I’m always available to the Coach and even [on the left], I can create problems for my opponents,” he told Inter TV. Playing with Candreva or Perisic out wide doesn’t change anything. They’re different to each other, but I have no problems with them.



“We also work hard physically during the week because we know that there are some delicate games coming up. How much do I train on placing my crosses? I always try to improve. I try to cross in the best way for the team to take advantage.”