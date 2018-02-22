This has been an eventful first quarter of 2018 for Suning to say the least. Especially when you consider that just last fall that Inter’s ownership group was being praised for their deep pockets, as well as their pragmatic and measured approach- a sharp contrast from cross town rivals Milan. But the new year brought heavy criticism by fans for their lack of activity during the January window: many believed this showed a lack of commitment to the project rather than a club trying to navigate some tough Financial Fair Play guidelines they inherited from the previous regime.



While Spalletti has been able to turn the tide on the pitch with a string of positive results, last week we saw more turmoil at the club level after both Fabio Capello and Walter Sabatini bailed on Suning with back to back resignations. While Capello leaving their Chinese club wouldn’t really say much about Suning’s commitment to Inter in it of itself, the fact that it was immediately followed by Sabatini’s departure was rather costly, not just because of his ability on the transfer market, but also because it casts an even darker shadow on Suning’s commitment to Inter.







​While Sabatini had been at the club for less than a year, Roma’s former transfer guru certainly left a mark in large part thanks to his creativity. Despite having to raise 60 million in the early stages of last summer’s transfer window, Sabatini was able to hold on to Ivan Perisic while selling a combination of players who weren’t part of the long term plan to raise the funds. He also was able to add Cancelo, one of the most talented right backs currently in Serie A, by swapping him for Kondogbia who was desperate for a change of scenery.



​But while Spalletti and Capello’s departure certainly raise some troubling questions (will Spalletti leave next? Will Suning decide not to invest significantly in near future?) if you stop and take stock of Inter’s moves on the transfer market in 2018, there are quite a few reasons for optimism. While many complained that Pastore didn’t arrive, at least Inter made the most impactful move of any top Serie A team by signing Rafinha, who despite not being fully fit, has certainly been an improvement over Joao Mario and a worthy alternative to Borja Valero.







Inter has also secured the services of highly rated Argentine prospect Lautaro Martinez, who is being compared to a young Aguero- quite the coup when you consider he was also linked to Atletico Madrid and some Premier League teams. In addition to Lautaro Martinez, Inter are the prohibitive favorites to sign Stefan de Vrij, on a free transfer, one of the best center backs in Serie A who is in the early stages of his prime when you consider he recently turned 26. While adding a player of his caliber is always a plus, it becomes even sweeter when you poach him from another team competing for a CL spot.



On top of De Vrij, Inter look to be closing in on another impressive free signing in Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been Juventus’ most consistent wing back this season. Asamoah would be a massive upgrade at left back where Dalbert has failed to make an impact and would also be an important insurance policy in the midfield. Unlike some of the other wingbacks Inter invested in recently, Asamoah is well established in Serie A.







​While the Ghana International would address a clear need without requiring a transfer fee, a very important development for a team dealing with FFP, landing both Lautaro Martinez and Stefan de Vrij would put Inter in a position of strength with their two most valuable current assets Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar- which might become even more significant should Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League.



While many could see Lautaro Martinez’ arrival as a sign Mauro Icardi will leave in the summer, it’s important to note that just two years ago Inter invested 30 million in Gabigol (considerably more than Martinez) and the Brazilian striker’s arrival didn’t come with Icardi’s departure. While Gabigol’s struggles at Inter made him into one of the most famous “oggetti misteriosi” in Serie A of my lifetime, Martinez will benefit from Inter’s very Argentine culture- a huge factor in his acquisition when you consider that Racing’s sporting director is former Inter striker Diego Milito.







By landing Stefan de Vrij, Inter has more flexibility at the center back position. He can either form one of the best partnerships in Serie with Milan Skriniar, or be the ideal replacement (because of his ability and fact he would arrive on a free transfer) should the former Sampdoria center back be sold to address the FFP issues and rebuild the team in other areas.



​While Sabatini and Capello may be gone raising more questions about Suning, consider the answer to the following query- Inter has laid the ground work for three more impressive signings after Rafinha’s arrival- can any other Serie A team say that?



