Inter CEO lauds players despite Juventus defeat
30 April at 16:00Inter Milan CEO Alessandro Antonello has lauded the club's players' for their performance during their 3-2 loss to Juventus in the all-important Serie A clash two days ago.
The defeat was a painful one to take for the nerazzurri. Despite being down to ten men early on due to Miranda's sending off, Inter took the lead after a Mauro Icardi goal and an Andrea Barzagli own goal had cancelled out Douglas Costa's Juventus opener. The Old Lady though, scored twice late in the game through a Milan Skriniar own goal and a Gonzalo Higuain goal to win the game and increase their lead at the top of the table to four points.
And Antonello has lauded the players' efforts, despite their loss in the Serie A. In an interview with Inter TV, The Italian said: "We are proud of the performance of the boys, who put their passion and soul into the game, despite being outnumbered."
"Our fans have been exceptional, supporting us from start to finish."
When asked to give a message to the players and the manager, Antonello said: "We lost a battle not because us, but we will win the sporting battle ourselves."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments