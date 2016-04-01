Inter Milan will make PSG star Marco Verratti their number one transfer target, according to this morning’s edition of the

The Chelsea, Bayern, Manchester United and Real Madrid target is just ahead of Corentin Tolisso… two players who are also on Juventus’ shopping list!

This news comes in the wake of Inter director (and legend) Javier Zanetti saying that new owners Suning will

The Italian international has thrown around hints that he won’t stay at PSG forever, agent Donato Di Campli recently saying that his client will “eventually return to Serie A”.

The same Di Campli was, according to our sources,

Verratti won’t come cheap

Verratti, was