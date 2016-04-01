Inter challenge Juventus, Chelsea for PSG, Lyon midfield stars
07 February at 18:27
Inter Milan will make PSG star Marco Verratti their number one transfer target, according to this morning’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport (via Le10Sport).
The Chelsea, Bayern, Manchester United and Real Madrid target is just ahead of Corentin Tolisso… two players who are also on Juventus’ shopping list!
This news comes in the wake of Inter director (and legend) Javier Zanetti saying that new owners Suning will make an effort to sign the 24-year-old Italian. The club’s Chinese investors want young Italians, and don’t seem afraid of throwing money at the problem.
The Italian international has thrown around hints that he won’t stay at PSG forever, agent Donato Di Campli recently saying that his client will “eventually return to Serie A”.
The same Di Campli was, according to our sources, told by Juventus that they would also be bidding for Verratti this summer.
Verratti won’t come cheap, reportedly costing in the area of €70 million - with figures as high as 100m also being bandied around.
Verratti, was recently given a new deal worth €7.5m a year, which would make him the Serie A’s joint-biggest earner alongside Gonzalo Higuain.
