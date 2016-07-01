Inter chase Atletico full-back, target of Juventus, Napoli and Milan
20 January at 14:55Inter are confident they can make a successful bid for Sime Vrsaljko of Atletico Madrid, according to the latest reports.
The reliable Premium Sport (via FC Inter News) claim that the Nerazzurri want to try for the Colchoneros reject towards the end of the current transfer window.
A star at Euro 2016 for his country, the Croatian full-back has since played only one Liga game more (4) than he did in France (3).
Numerous reports have Sime Vrsaljko attracting attention from all over Italy, especially Napoli and Juventus, who have long been interested in the 25-year-old, who instead joined Atleti for 16 million this summer
El Mundo Deportivo claimed not so long ago that this lack of playing time has the former Sassuolo man at loggerheads with Coach Diego Simeone.
With Milan also interested in Vrsaljko, this could be quite an interesting way to end the month. One of Serie A’s star performers last season, the Croatian put in more crosses than other full-back in the league.
