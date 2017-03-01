The French superstar is being linked to a summer move away from Spain, with Manchester United first in line to nab him for a sum expected to be in the region of €80 million.

The Spanish website has outlined three objectives the Nerazzurri are chasing among Atletico Madrid’s ranks, the first being the much-discussed Diego Simeone.

Beyond that, Fichajes claim that Inter like Jan Oblak, the man who replaced Thibaut Courtois when he moved to Chelsea.

Only one problem there: Oblak is the Slovenian team-mates of current goalkeeper Samir Handanovic!

These moves all seem to chime with the Nerazzurri’s plan to build a competitor quickly, new owners Suning announcing their intentions last summer by spending around €130 million.

Simeone has never hidden his desire to one day Coach the Nerazzurri, and recently had his deal at the Vicente Calderon shortened.

Inter have recently been linked with Antonio Conte of Chelsea, whom they are rumoured to have signed to a pre-contract.