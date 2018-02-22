Inter chase Everton and Newcastle targets
12 April at 16:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing moves for Everton target Dennis Praet and Newcastle United target Lucas Torreira,
The 23-year-old Praet joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in the summer of 2016 and has been a regular for the club this season, appearing 25 times in the Serie A. Torreira though, has emerged as one of the Serie A's best midfielders this season, appearing 30 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assisting once.
CalcioMercato report that Inter are looking to sign both Praet and Torreira, amidst reports linking them to Everton and Newcastle United respectively.
The last time Inter signed a player from Sampdoria was this past summer in the form of Milan Skriniar and he has been a massive success and the nerazzurri want to repeat the same with the signings of Praet and Torreira.
It said that Sampdoria like Inter players Andrea Pinamonti and Xian Immers and a swap deal could be on the cards.
