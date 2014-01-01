Inter are set to spend €150 million this summer, according to

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Milanese club wants two Chelsea targets to join to bolster their chances of returning to the Champions League.

WIth new owners Suning apparently unconcerned by Financial Fair Play considerations, Inter are set to chase Radja Nainggolan and Federico Bernardeschi, both of whom are liked by Chelsea.

Nainggolan in particular is in Chelsea’s sights,

SunSport also confirmed that Roma were willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old, who has already excluded the possibility of going to Juventus.

There’s more: beyond the already-discussed Patrik Shick, they also want Marquinhos of PSG (though he’ll be expensive, around 60 million) as well as Samir of Udinese.

Otherwise, PSG outcast Grzegorz Krychowiak is considered to be a desirable target.