Inter are still looking for a talented midfielder, and have a backup plan in case Marco Verratti doesn't pan out.

As fascinated as the Nerazzurri are in the PSG general, chances are that the Ligue 1 holders will do their best to hold onto him.

Il Corriere dello Sport confirm that the Nerazzurri have other targets, namely Serie A stars Lorenzo Pellegrini and Marco Benassi.

They have each scored five Serie A goals this season, the Torino man adding two assists, Pellegrini three.

The idea is that Pellegrini has a €10 million buyout clause that former club Roma can exercise, but if they don't.

Benassi, for his part, would be an old flame, the former Nerazzurri youth having the second half of his rights be traded for Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Inter are still doing well in that area, with Geoffrey Kondogbia playing better, Marcelo Brozovic taking command of the middle of the park and Roberto Gagliardini quickly making himself at home.