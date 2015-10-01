Inter, Chelsea inch closer to Candreva as Perisic' future remains in the balance : the latest
01 August at 21:28Inter Milan' transfer market has heaten up over the past few weeks as Ivan Perisic' future is still in the balance. According to Mediaset (Tuttomercatoweb), Suning have decided to sell one of their wingers but it isn't Ivan Perisic. In fact, Antonio Conte's Chelsea have their eyes on Antonio Candreva as the EPL champions are ready to offer 25 million euros for him, this according to il Messaggero (via Tuttomercatoweb). Luciano Spalletti has seemingly already given his go ahead as Candreva seems set to leave Milan. If Inter do sell him, their plan would then be to sign Lazio's Keita Baldé and perhaps keep Ivan Perisic. Manchester United have been after Perisic for some time now but if Candreva leaves the club, then the Croatian international might stay.
Candreva scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in 2016-17 for Inter and Italy as he appeared in 58 total games on the season. Keita on the other hand scored 16 goals on the season for Lazio as he truly had a break-out campaign. He will be one to watch for in the future as his contract expires in 2018. He seemingly prefers to join Juve but Inter will surely give it a go if they sell Candreva off first...
