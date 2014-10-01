Inter, Chelsea targets reveals PSG contract talks are ‘ongoing’

PSG defender Marquinhos is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe as the Brazilian centre-back has imposed himself as one of the best defenders in the Old Continent despite being just 22-year-old. The Brazil International has attracted the interest of several big clubs in Europe including Chelsea and Inter and PSG’s regular struggles to compete at the highest level in European competitions made somebody think that a possible summer move away from Paris would have been possible.



Talking to Foot-Sur, however, Marquinhos has claimed that he’s discussing the details of a new agreement with his current club.



“We’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement. It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”



​Marquinhos moved from AS Roma to PSG in summer 2013 for € 31 million.

