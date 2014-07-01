







Chievo have failed to score in eight of their last 13 league games against Inter, winning only two of those games and losing nine overall in the process (D2).



Chievo won their first ever Serie A game against Inter at the Meazza, but have failed to win in the 14 visits to the Nerazzurri since (D4 L10).



Inter have registered 36 points so far in this campaign – the Nerazzurri have never collected more points from the opening 14 matchdays of a Serie A season.



Inter have scored in each of their last nine league games at home (an average of 2.3 goals per game).



After losing back-to-back Serie A games in October, Chievo have remained unbeaten in the following three games (W1 D2).



Chievo have lost only one of their last five away fixtures in Serie A (W1 D3).



Inter and Chievo have scored the joint-most headed goals in Serie A this season, alongside Juventus (6).



Inter have scored 10 goals directly from crosses – a league-high this season.



Mauro Icardi has become the third player in Inter history to score at least 15 goals in 4 consecutive Serie A campaigns after Stefano Nyers (1949-53) and Giuseppe Meazza (1930-36).



Riccardo Meggiorini made his Serie A debut with Inter back in November 2004 (vs Cagliari).