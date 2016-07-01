

Roma travel to Milan this weekend to face Inter in what is arguably the biggest game of week 26 of the Serie A championship. As the two teams get set to lock horns on the field, there could be much to talk about in off the field with the Nerazzurri set to launch their assault on Giallorossi defender Kostas Manolas.

According to Tuttosport, Inter owners The Suning Group will have their patron, Zhang Jindong present for the match as discussions begin to bring the 25-year-old Greek international to the San Siro next season.



The fee is expected to be around €45 million with Manolas having his salary doubled from what he currently earns in the capital to €3 million plus bonus per season. Its’s also believed that Roma will pay the Nerazzurri the final instalment of €8 million to keep Brazilian defender Juan Jesus at the Stadio Olimpico.



The journal claims that should their chase for Manolas proved to be unsuccessful, Inter will turn their attentions to Marquinhos (PSG), de Vrij (Lazio) and Acerbi (Sassuolo).