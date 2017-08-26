After Saturday evening’s 3-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma, Inter fans could be about to receive some more good news with latest reports suggesting that the Nerazzurri are close to striking an agreement with Lazio for Keita Balde.





Italian sports journal La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the club has reached an understanding with Lazio for the 22-year-old Senegalese international and a €30M deal is now close to being agreed. Keita is entering the final year of his contract in the Eternal City and has made it clear to Lazio patron Claudio Lotito that he sees his future elsewhere.

There had been reports suggesting that he could be heading to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur known admirers, but that now looks unlikely after the weekend’s developments in the peninsula.



Keita has had to suffer the wrath from the Lazio tifosi in recent weeks who feel that the player has let them down in both his commitment and attitude.