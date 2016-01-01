Dalbert.

Inter have reportedly reached an agreement with Nice for Brazilian full-back Calciomercato.com understands that the two parties have agreed on a fee of €20M plus bonus for the 23-year-old that sporting director Piero Ausilio and transfer executive Walter Sabatini have been desperate to secure.

The player is expected to arrive in Milan later today and is set to undergo his medical on Tuesday before signing a deal worth €1.1M-per-season. The youngster has reportedly declined offers from both Arsenal and Liverpool to head to Serie A and he will will take one of the two non EU places in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.



Negotiations have been going on for the past couple of weeks with an agreement seemingly looking unlikely. After more frantic discussions over the weekend however, Inter look to have finally got their man and brought a much needed reinforcement to the Nerazzurri ranks ahead of the new campaign.