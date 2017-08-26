Inter closing in on Keita as Spurs target agrees personal terms
27 August at 15:30Inter are closing in on the signing of Lazio star Keita Barde, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian paper claims Inter have reached an agreement with Lazio as well as with the player’s entourage.
The nerazzurri are determined to pay € 30 million to welcome the player’s services although the payment of the player’s fee is not going to be made before 2019. Inter, in fact, are set to sign the player on a two-season loan and the deal includes a €30 million obligation to buy.
Reports in Italy had also linked the Senegalese striker with joining Tottenham and Juventus. The player has reportedly snubbed moves to West Ham and AC Milan in order to join Juventus but the Serie A giants are not going to offer more than € 15 million, a fee that Lazio are not intentioned to accept as they aim to sell the player for € 30 million, which is just as much as Inter have offered.
According to Sky Sport, the player has already agreed terms with Inter given that his summer move to Juventus is not going to happen. Keita has agreed to sign a € 3 million-a-year deal but La Gazzetta dello Sport insists the player will have to sign a contract extension with Lazio (his current deal expires in 2018) ahead of joining Inter on a two-year loan deal with option to buy.
Go to comments