Inter closing in on Rafinha and Ramires: the latest

“If Ramires stays in China, we are happy. If he must go to Inter, I think he would be a great signing for them. It does not only depend on Inter or us, but on UEFA and their Financial Fair Play regulations. I feel part of Inter’s problems, but I also want to reinforce Jiangsu.” Those were the words of Fabio Capello, who spoke to Sky Sport during his side’s training camp in Marbella.



Indeed, the aforementioned Brazilian midfielder is edging closer to joining the Nerazzurri as a player specifically requested by Luciano Spalletti several times this month already. The former Chelsea man is keen on a return to Europe, and recognises that Inter would be a fantastic club at which to play his football.



The only potential stumbling block at the moment is UEFA, who may not look favourably at a dry loan between two clubs who are owned by the same company. A loan with option to buy could be a solution, with Inter reinvesting the money they got from Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona. Walter Sabatini’s colleague Frederic Massara is in Spain in an attempt to conclude the deal with Suning.



However, the arrival of Ramires would not exclude the possibility of Rafinha also joining the club within the next few weeks. Spalletti would ideally like to sign two midfielders which would give him the option to switch to a 4-3-3 formation instead of the 4-2-3-1 he has persisted with so far during his reign in Milan.



Barcelona have guaranteed that Rafinha is in good physical condition, despite the fact he has missed several months of action due to injury. Inter have permission to make a contractual offer to the Brazilian, and intend to sign him on loan with an option to buy for a fee between €12-15 million plus bonuses. This is considered too low by La Blaugrana, but negotiations will continue as the Italians remain determined to secure several reinforcements before the window closes.

