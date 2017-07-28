According to Sky Sport, Inter is moving closer to Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino. The player is not traveling to Lisbon with the Viola because he is ready finalize a move to Inter, who will pay his clause. Inter are reportedly prepared to pay the player 3 million EUR per season, likely on a four year contract. The finishing touches of the deal are expected to be concluded next week, after medical exams and formal negotiations.

For Fiorentina, who is working to prepare for the next season, it has been a difficult summer. Especially in the light of the departures that inevitably left Florence for bigger and better opportunities. Borja Valero and Bernardeschi are both with their new teams, and now it seems like Vecino will be following them out the exit door. With Milan strongly linked to Viola striker Nikola Kalinic, it will be a challenge for new coach Pioli, who looks forward to new reinforcements and hopes that the sales will soon end.

The deal for Vecino looks to be in the latter stages, as is evidenced by the fact that the Uruguayan midfielder did not join his teammates for the friendly against Sporting Lisbon.