CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro reports that Inter is preparing to complete a new purchase. Brazilian defender Henrique Dalbert is in fact ready to sign with the club Nerazzurri. Just hours ago the 23 year old landed in Milan and went to the hotel where he will spend the night. In the morning, he is expected to undergo formal medical examinations and sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri club. This will conclude an important signal from the club, who are focusing on both quality and youth as they restructure their squad under Spalletti this term.

DETAILS - Inter completes its fifth major signing of the transfer window. To Nice, Inter is thought to be offering 20 million EUR plus bonuses, which is 10 million less than the 30 million EUR clause on his contract. For the player, Inter will tie him down to a five-year contract worth 1.2 million EUR per season.



adapted and translated by @davidbaleno