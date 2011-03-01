Inter Coach claims his squad is 'perfect' and will 'show Serie A'
08 September at 13:46Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti believes that he has a “perfect squad” and that Inter will show it this season.
While neighbours AC Milan splurged 200 million on what, on paper, is a very upgraded squad, Inter had a quieter campaign, spending a lot of their summer fending off Manchester United over Ivan Perisic.
Yet Spalletti was boisterous in a lengthy interview with Italy’s biggest sports paper.
“Everyone has to improve but I have a perfect squad, and we’ll show you. We signed people who fit the bill,” he told the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).
“The strength of this Inter is that it has yet to realize its potential. We want a team which eventually takes on board the idea that the opponent is not the most important thing out there.
Then again, Spalletti admitted that “we expected a different transfer market, that’s true,”, with fans unhappy that Andrea Ranocchia is the first alternative at centre back, and that players like Yuto Nagatomo and Marcelo Brozovic are still around.
Spalletti was, however, adamant that he could manage.
“I was convinced I could cook with certain ingredients. Now, though, I’m 100 per cent satisfied."
Spalletti denied that he had been let down, claiming earlier this summer at training camp that "promises had been made" to him with regards to tranfers.
“When I said at Riscone that promises had been made and I’d speak out if they weren’t kept, the transfer window wasn’t over, and above all I still didn’t know all the players.
“The quality of the lads is very high, I’ve found them to be available, motivated, and true professionals.
Go to comments