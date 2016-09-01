Inter coach Luciano Spalletti: "We went missing in the 2nd half"

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was interviewed by Premium Sport after Inter recorded their first loss of the Serie A season at home against Udinese.



Spalletti was disaapointed stating that “We totally lost the game in the 2nd half. We couldn’t hold the ball, we made many mistakes and above all I felt we were physically not pro-founding either. They were good in all aspects and played better than us. We lacked coherence in the team too. We failed to intercept their attack few times and track back aimlessly. And in 2nd half we just disappeared which didn’t help at all."



Then Spalletti was asked about the transfer window stating that: "I am not thinking about the market. Media has time for that. Ausilio says it is difficult to improve the team? Well he is the sports director but it is our owners who will set the financial guidelines for us. Last June there were 2000 names being linked with us but it wasn’t possible to get them all. In January first I think we must look who wants to leave, then only we may buy someone in his place."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari