Inter coach Spalletti compares Ausilio & Sabatini to Springsteen & Bono

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti gave an exclusive interview to Premium Sport on a wide variety of issues.



The former Roma coach was asked about his first six months at Inter replying that: “I’m not happy with my work because I hold that you always need to aim for better. We need to all work in a way which is worthy of Inter, this is what makes the difference. We’ve done very well so far, we’ve picked up a lot of points but I don’t think that we’ve still shown the very best of what we can do.”



Then Spalletti was asked why the team’s form has dipped after the Chievo game saying that: “They speak of psychological problems but I am much more lighter in my analysis because then we need specialists on every pitch. Mauro Icardi is the psychologist of goals, he will talk tomorrow before training and he will find the solution for the team.”



Spalletti was asked about the transfer window that opened yesterday and all the rumors floating around to which he replied: “I’m certainly not waiting for anything from the transfer market. The team and club are strong and those who are responsible for our campaign in the market will know how to benefit from any possible opportunities to improve our squad. Numerically, if someone then comes in to fill up the squad it’s even better still. Our directors are like Bono and Bruce Springsteen, they sing and play to everyone on the transfer market. We’ll act in perfect harmony with what the needs of Inter are. The players under contract here are our players. The Chinese ownership has the results of the team at the heart of things, they’re bringing consistency to the history of Inter because they have the expertise and the will to contribute to improving everything at the club.”



In conclusion Spalletti was asked what he wished from 2018 stating that: “I would like to always see 65,000 Inter fans at the stadium and even more if we work well. The number of people that we’re able to take to San Siro will give us a signal about whether we’ve been able to match our objectives while the fans can help us to reach those same objectives at the same time.”

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)