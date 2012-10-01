Inter coach Spalletti dreams of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

The fact that Luciano Spalletti has long been an admirer of Arsenal's Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez is no secret.



This past summer Inter made a real attempt to snap up the former Udinese and Barcelona man, with contacts having begun during the spring where Suning offered him €6 million per season net which including bonuses could rise up to €9 million. The Chilean however asked for €12 million net per season which were impossible sums for the Nerazzurri to try and reach, with Perisic and Icardi earning €4 million and €5 million net respectively as Inter's highest earners.



Nothing suggests that Sanchez requests will go down especially with Manchester City and PSG being hot in pursuit of the player whose contract expires at the end of June 2018.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)