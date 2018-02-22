Inter come back in for Anthony Martial
07 April at 11:20Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to re-enter the chase to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial, CalcioMercato report.
The 22-year-old Martial has impressed but has been inconsistent since having joined from Monaco in the summer of 2015 under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal. This season too, while he has impressed, he has been inconsistent under Jose Mourinho. He has appeared 26 times in the Premier League this season, scoring nine times and assisting five times.
CalcioMercato can report that Inter are back in the chase for Martial, who has drawn links with Juventus as well over the last few days.
Martial's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2019 and there haven't been signs of him renewing his deal as yet. And the Frenchman was on Inter's radar this past summer as well when United were looking to sign Ivan Perisic from the nerazzurri and Luciano Spalletti's men wanted Martial to be a part of the deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
