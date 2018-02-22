Inter confident of signing Martinez amidst Dortmund links
18 March at 11:25Reports from Sky Sport suggest that Inter Milan are confident of signing Lautaro Martinez, despite the interest and an offer from Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old striker has been a revelation this season for his club- Racing Club. Amidst talks of a call up for the Argentine national side, Martinez has found the back of the 12 times in just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Argentine club.
Sky Sports (via CalcioMercato) understand that Inter are confident that they will sign Martinez soon enough, as reports continue to point towards the fact that Borussia Dortmund have ignited their interest in the youngster and have offered Racing Club a fee in the region of 40 million euros for the striker.
It is said that Inter have reached an agreement for Martinez already and Dortmund's entrance into the scene has been very late. Inter are completely aware of the fact that it is nearly a done deal and Martinez will surely be an Inter Milan player soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
