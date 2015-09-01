Inter confirm interest in € 22 million Arsenal target
19 February at 13:10Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio has released an interview with Premium Sport ahead of the kick off of Bologna-Inter (LIVE UPDATES HERE). Ausilio confirmed Inter’s interest in Ricardo Rodriguez and confirmed that Ivan Perisic is not for sale despite rumours linking him with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United.
“Rodriguez is one of the players we are monitoring but negotiations are not at and advanced stage. Of course we are already thinking about the future. We don’t want to sell Perisic nor does the player want to leave. We are building a big team and he will be part of it. Inter do not sell their best players.”
Rodriguez's Wolfsburg contract includes a release clause of € 22 million.
“It will be hard to sign Verratti. He’s a top-class player and his club do not need money. As for Pinamonti (Chelsea and Tottenham target), he’s also part of the project.”
Ausilio is also said to be close to signing a contract extension with Inter: “There is concrete offer yet, but we’ve been talking about it. I’d be pleased to stay.”
