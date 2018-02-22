Inter confirm Roberto Gagliardini's hamstring injury
19 April at 14:57Inter have confirmed their midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has damaged semimembranosus muscle in his right hamstring, which could force him to miss the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old was forced to go off the pitch in the Nerazzurri’s 4-0 win over Cagliari at San Siro on 17 April. His injury was that bad he was stretchered off the pitch and he underwent tests to finid out the full extent of the injury.
Inter have confirmer Gagliardini’s situation will be “evaluated week by week”. However, reports suggest the Italian international could be out for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.
“Roberto Gagliardini underwent an MRI scan this morning at the Istituto clinico Humanitas in Rozzano after he went off in the first half of the match against Cagliari,” a statement read on Inter’s official website.
“The tests revelead damage to the player's semimembranosus muscle in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be evaluated week by week.”
