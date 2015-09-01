Inter consider loaning Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United target
28 March at 16:10Gabigol’s future is unlikely to be away from Inter Milan.
We can reveal that the Nerazzurri won’t sell the young Brazilian because of Financial Fair Play reasons, but are open to loaning him.
Previously pursued by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, the 30 million signing is being considered for a loan deal… to Spain!
The Nerazzurri spent €29.5 million last summer for the former Santos man, who hasn’t made many appearances with the Nerazzurri this season, despite turning into something of a cult hero. Beyond deciding an away trip to Bologna earlier this year, the Brazilian has rarely had much of an impact.
As was revealed two days ago, his agent is set to have a sit-down with the Nerazzurri to determine what to do.
The idea is that the Nerazzurri can’t sell, because such a huge loss would look awful on this year’s FFP report.
Inter could well be considering to do this because they’re used Spain before, loaning Samuelo Longo and Philippe Coutinho to positive effect to middling La Liga sides.
Andrea Distaso, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
