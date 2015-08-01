Reports from Italy state that Inter will return to the track for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, if they fail to land PSG star Serge Aurier. The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, is wanted by Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti but reports in the UK suggest his preferred destination is the Premier League.



Aurier is currently banned from entering the UK after being charged for assault on a bouncer in a Paris nightclub last September, and despite reports stating that he has agreed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, unless the authorities clear him to move across the English Channel, his future could remain in mainland Europe.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has already reportedly made contact with PSG chiefs but calciomercato.com has learned that he has also earmarked the Italian international who joined United from Torino in 2015.



United recently declared that the 27-year-old was off the transfer market and the player recently told the Manchester Evening News that; “I’m pleased that Manchester United consider me to be off the market, just as I’m pleased by the interest of Italian clubs.

“In any case, there was never anything concrete, so there’s no point talking about the transfer market. I see myself at Manchester United, I’m happy here.”