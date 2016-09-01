Inter consider summer bid for Aguero as Argentinian loses Man City starting spot

Pep Guardiola’s decision to bench Sergio Aguero in yesterday’s Premier League clash to West Ham came as a huge surprise for many, but it is quite safe to say that Gabriel Jesus did brilliantly replace the Argentinian striker as the Citizen’s sole striker at the London Stadium.



The Brazilian ace started up front scoring one goal and registering one assist in Manchester City’s 4-0 win at expenses of the Hammers. Aguero sat on the bench for 73 minutes, which is exactly when Guardiola decided to replace Raheem Starling with the 28-year-old striker.



Many reports in England suggest that Guardiola’s decision to replace Aguero with Gabriel Jesus could be a permanent one sparking speculations of a shock Etihad Stadium exit for the Argentine star at the end of the season.



Inter are closely monitoring the situation as the nerazurri new owners Suning are plotting a big money move for any European star next summer. The Chinese consortium wants to spend big and take at least one new big signing at the Meazza next season. Aguero could be the right person at the right time.

