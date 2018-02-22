Inter considering low-cost move for Stoke City defender

As Inter are aiming to finish the season strong and clinch one of the two Champions League spots up for grabs, they are already thinking about how to shore up the back line for the next campaign. Their eyes have turned to the Premier League for what could be a very low cost steal for defender Bruno Martins Indi.



The 26-year-old joined Stoke City from Porto on a permanent basis last August after a loan spell the previous season and is on contract until 2022. However, Stoke suffered a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday that secured their relegation. Therefore, Martins Indi will likely be looking for a move and Inter would be able to land the defender for a low cost due to Stoke’s situation.

