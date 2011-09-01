Ivan Perisic. The 28-year-old has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United and the pink journal states that a €60M offer is already on the table.

Inter Milan are bound by FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations and club executives are trying to balance the books before the end of June. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes this morning that it is for this reason that the Nerazzurri are considering off-loading Croatian midfielder. The 28-year-old has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United and the pink journal states that a €60M offer is already on the table.

Perisic has been in blistering form this season despite his side having an inconsistent campaign. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the player and has already been over to Zagreb to talk to representatives who could broker a deal to take him to Old Trafford.



Inter owners, The Suning Group, are reportedly ready to sacrifice the player to satisfy football’s governing body whilst at the same time, planning a summer overhaul of the squad which will include a change on the bench; Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still the clubs primary choice to replace the beleaguered Stefano Pioli with Atletico Madrid tactician Diego Simeone a close second.