Kalidou Koulibaly as the alternative should they fail to land Roma’s Kostas Manolas. The 25-year-old Greek international is still the Nerazzurri’s preferred choice but the journal understands that the big Senegalese stopper and long-time Chelsea target is the player they will turn to if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Manolas.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter have targeted Napoli defenderas the alternative should they fail to land Roma’s Kostas Manolas. The 25-year-old Greek international is still the Nerazzurri’s preferred choice but the journal understands that the big Senegalese stopper and long-time Chelsea target is the player they will turn to if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Manolas.

The 25-year-old is a player who is admired by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and the Italian tactician tried to bring him to Stamford Bridge last summer as contract talks looked to be stalling at the San Paolo. Now the player has committed his future to the Partenopei and has extended his agreement for a further 12 months until 2021.



This however, looks to have failed to prevent him being another big name in the summer transfer window with Chelsea possibly re-igniting their interest if they fail to try to land Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci. Meanwhile Inter continue their quest for Manolas but keep Koulibaly in reserve.